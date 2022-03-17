A video has shown the moment a man stripped down to his undies to demand a refund of his money in a bank

From what was gleaned from the video, the man said he was debited and demanded that the money be reversed without delay

Other people inside the bank were stunned on sighting the man even as the video has elicited funny reactions on social media

A man has set tongues wagging with the way he chose to protest in a commercial bank after he was wrongfully debited.

The man stripped to his boxers and walked into the bank in protest, demanding that the money taken from his account be returned.

Reverse the money

It appears the man's method is the latest twist in renewed protest inside banks in Nigeria.

Other customers inside the bank were stunned at sighting the man on his boxers. A woman who looked like a staff of the bank was seen in the video accosting the man and asking him what the problem was.

The man replied in an angry voice, saying he has been debited. Here is the exchange:

Lady:

"What is the problem?"

Man:

"They debitted me. Let them reverse the money. That money can save a soul."

It was not known if the money was later reversed, but many have described the man's action as hilarious. The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, social media users are reacting to the video in different ways. Here are a few of the reactions:

@iamking_tuckestommy said:

"Nigeria na better CRUISE ! Real boat Cruise!"

@theee_catch commented:

"Even if it’s 1k they should give him his money."

@jossy_montel reacted:

"Country is hard already please revise his money cuz it will surely save a soul."

@karachii.kk_ commented:

"Wear your clothes my brother dem go reverse am wen the time comes."

@darky9999 said:

"People dey para. It shows the hardship is worse now than ever."

Man enters commercial bank, seizes printing machine

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had previously reported that a man entered a commercial bank and grabbed a printing machine in protest for not being attended to.

The man said the bank owes him money and that they have refused to attend to him.

He then took hold of the printer and wanted to go home with it. People however intervened, pleading with the man to reconsider.

