Janet Akambuba, an ambitious Ghanaian lady has opened up about her journey of migrating from the Northern part of Ghana to Accra to work

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had her revealing that her efforts to join the Ghana Police on several occasions were unsuccessful and she picked up commercial 'okada' riding to fend for herself

The young lady shared that she makes more of her money by working as a dispatch rider for a number of businesses in Ghana

A driven young lady by the name of Janet Akambuba has been granted an interview on SVTV Africa by DJ Nyaami where she shared the story behind her recent profession.

In the interview, Janet intimated that she moved from Upper East to the southern part of Ghana to work and save money and now as an Okada rider, she is able to earn as much as Ghc200 per day.

Janet in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

The young lady recounted that her dream is to become a Policewoman someday but all efforts to get recruited into the service have proved futile.

She added that the last thing she plans to do is to give up and she is willing to do all it takes to be selected.

Sharing more about her current role, Janel revealed that some people are not comfortable with a female Okada rider so she usually wears protective clothes and a helmet to disguise herself as a man.

Her source of incomes comes from both picking passengers and working with various business owners as a dispatch rider.

Janet shared more about her interesting journey in the video linked below;

