Kwame Oppong-Asante , a young Ghanaian man schooling in Cyprus has shared how difficult life has been for him

He revealed in an interview that he went in for a Ghc35,000 loan for a connection man to help him migrate from Ghana

The 31-year-old man arrived in Cyprus only to struggle in finding a job which has rendered him unable to pay his school fees nor pay back his creditors

A frustrated Ghanaian young man by the name of Kwame Oppong-Asante has been granted an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about his struggles in Cyprus.

In the interview, Kwame revealed that he paid an amount of Ghc35,000 to a connection man to help him move to Cyprus to study and increase his chances of working with Turkey Airlines in the future.

According to the 31-year-old man, things have been very difficult for him since he moved to Cyprus, particularly the northern part of the country.

Kwame claims there are no well paying jobs in the part of the country he currently is and he has not been able to pay for his school fees.

He also revealed that he could not afford to pay for a hostel to stay in and had to depend on a friend who works as a doctor there to accommodate him.

The young man has his creditors always demanding for the money he owes them and to him, if he had gotten a good job to do where he is, he would have been able to pay off his debts by now.

Kwame's plan is to find a way to leave the country and seek for a greener pasture in another country except Ghana.

He shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

