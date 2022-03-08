Spain-based Ghanaian young lady pursuing a law degree has shared how much the government of the country support students with expenses

The interview sighted by YEN.com.gh had Winifred Appiah revealing that her school fees is €106 (Ghc815) but she receives a €3,000 (Ghc23,070) yearly allowance from the government

The dream of the 22-year-old girl is to become a Labour Lawyer to support Ghanaians who move to Spain with their citizenship and immigration cases

A gorgeous Ghanaian young lady based in Spain has recently opened up about the education system in her current country of residence.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Zion Felix had Winifred Appiah revealing that she pays just €106 (Ghc815) for her school fees in a year but receives at least €3,000 (Ghc23,070) from the Spain government as support.

Winifred in an interview with Zion Felix Photo credit: Zion Felix TV

Winifred revealed that the amount is dependent on the academic performance of the student and the financial status of the family of the student.

She also added that to be qualified for the funding, an individual has to work in the country over a period of time.

The dream of Winifred is to become a Labour lawyer where she can help Ghanaians who migrate to the country with their citizenship and immigration cases.

The 22-year-old lady intimated that her mother struggled when she first moved to the country and she does not wish same for others hence a choice of program which she believes will help a lot of people.

Winifred shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

