Cyril Nyuyudine, a driven man migrated to Dubai for a better life but ended up as a security guard

In a LinkedIn post, he shared how he develeoped interest in the real estate industry after getting posted to guard one real estate company

The young man committed himself to reading sales books and took a number of courses and applied for a telesale executive role which he ended up getting hired after many rejections

A young man has recently taken to social media to open up about his journey to working in real estate.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Cyril Nyuyudine had him sharing that in 2015, he moved to Dubai in search of greener pastures but had to resort to working as a Security Guard.

He was not happy with the work he found himself in hence started taking some courses.

Cyril in his suit and as a security guard Photo credit: Cyril Nyuyudine/LinkedIn

"Came to Dubai in 2015 and started Working as a Security Guard for G4S. Was not too Happy and decided to look for a different Job. Started taking some courses,( Health and Safety management, Leadership...)."

Cyril later got the chance to be posted to a real estate company to guard there where he developed interest in the industry.

He began reading various sales books while he waited for an opportunity to get a job in the field.

"I laid my hands on the sales training manual by Rami Tabbara. I read all of it while working there as a security and during my patrols I will listen to the property consultant pitching their clients."

Eventually, Cyril began applying to the same company he was with as a telesales executive but got rejected on several counts until he finally received his first yes.

The young man shared more about his journey in the post linked here.

