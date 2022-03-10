Samuel Oheme, a South Korea-based Ghanaian man has recently opened up about his move from Africa

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had him explaining that he used the educational means to easily migrate to South Korea

Oheme revealed that the least monthly income earned in the foreign country is $2,000 (Ghc13,997) after taxes

A Ghanaian man by the name of Samuel Oheme has been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about how he migrated to South Korea.

The interview sighted by YEN.com.gh had the young man revealing that he got to move abroad thanks to a friend of his and so far he has observed that the least amount of monthly salary anyone takes in South Korea is $2,000 (Ghc13,997).

Recounting his journey, Samuel shared that he was advised by his friend to apply for a master's program in South Korea as that is one of the easiest ways to move to the country.

He successfully gained admission to read theology and as per the culture in the country, he had a chance to work there for a number of years before leaving the country.

Samuel's plan however was not to leave so he worked his way out to receive residency.

He currently works at an automobile company and he lives there with his wife.

