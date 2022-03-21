A Ghanaian sister has recently opened up about some of the reservations she has about her young sister

In a detailed post on the well-known Facebook page called Tell It All, she revealed that her younger sister is curvier than her and it really affects her

The lady also shared that she is in a position where she can easily support her sister through tertiary education but she is reluctant to because the would switch all attention from her to her sister

A worried young lady has recently sparked massive conversations after taking to social media to pour out her heart about her sister.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page called Tell It All had the lady anonymously admitting that the fact that her sister has a curvy shape compared to her makes her unhappy.

"I have this problem that is bothering me. My biological sis has a curvy shape (though not like hajia bintu but an appreciable one ) and she will pass for average intelligence. I'm her elder sis (very intelligent but I don't have those curve but my shape isn't that bad)."

The lady revealed that her sister has been teasing her that she is shapeless and that really gets to her.

"This my sis keeps laughing at me that I'm shapeless (sometimes in front of my parents and they will just laugh whiles I expect them to scold her and make her respect me ) and makes me feel very bad"

Now, her sister has completed secondary school and is waiting to gain admission to the university which also means she would have to step in as an elderly sister to support her financially which is a bother to her.

The anonymous lady's fear is that all attention would be shifted completely from her to her little sister when she's able to go to school and gets a good job in addition at the end.

"Now she needs help with school and my parents are looking at me to help her but that thing keeps eating me up and I don't want to help cos when she has a job in addition to her shape then I might vanish."

She is therefore calling on Ghanaians to help her with the dilemma she finds herself.

