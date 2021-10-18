A 40-year-old Ghanaian woman has narrated how her younger sister took over her husband and got pregnant for him in an emotional post

She anonymously shared that her plight happened after she moved her sister abroad

Her mother is in full support of her sister being with her husband, she shared

A disappointed Ghanaian lady has recently opened up about losing her husband to her younger sister just after arranging for her to join her abroad.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of well-known TV and radio presenter, Tima Kumkum, had the devastated 40-year-old lady recounting that she was married for seven years and lived with her husband abroad.

She shared that her mum convinced her to arrange for her 35-year-old sister who worked as a nurse to join her abroad and she did.

Sad lady Photo credit: Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the lady, her husband was not in support of the idea but she managed to bring him on board.

Her younger sister, however, took over her husband and got pregnant for him.

The 40-year-old added that her sister decided to inform her husband of all the abortions she had growing up.

"My husband has since asked for a divorce and has moved to the guest room to join my sister, she revealed"

She added that, upon informing her mother about what was ongoing, she was admonished by her mother to leave her husband for her sister.

Source: Yen.com.gh