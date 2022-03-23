A young TikToker has got people talking online after he shared a video showing him singing loudly in the market

During his performance, many market women were surprised that a man listening to a song on his headphone was shouting

Nigerians who reacted to the video on Instagram said his funny clip should be the official video of Pheelz's Finesse song

A young man known for making fun videos has stirred massive reactions on social media with his funny act.

In a video that was reshared by Yabaleft Online, the man with a headset on went to the market and started singing Pheelz's Finesse song at the top of his voice.

The young man sang loudly and danced. Photo source: @litboy254

He made them laugh

He sang the song loudly without minding whoever was listening. Market traders laughed hard at his action, while a man behind him vibed along.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 67,000 likes.

tonia_gram_ said:

"That old man understood the assignment. He passed the vibe check."

_luhceey asked:

"Why is he drinking Fanta and watermelon?"

princessboma said:

"This suppose to be the official video for the song."

christianna_09 said:

"This is definitely not Nigeria cos everybody Dey vex."

iam_bossdora said:

"He actually made people laugh... It's the old man for me."

aester_mo said:

"See as the baba grab that water melon, no time baba don nab lunch."

its_real_az said:

"All I can see are happy souls, everywhere despite the hard times."

michael.felix.n said:

"This is actually what is keeping us alive. Government alone Nigerians would be worst than depressed."

Another man dances in marketplace

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a choreographer wowed many old women in the market as he entertained them with his dance moves.

The man is known on TikTok as @moyadavid1 and is popular for going around dancing with strangers and making them feel happy.

In one of his latest videos, the man wore just a singlet and jeans and went into the market. With a carton over his head, he entertained the market women with his waist moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh