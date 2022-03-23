Young Man Creates Scene in Market, Sings Pheelz’s Finesse Song With Loud Voice As He Eats Watermelon in Video
- A young TikToker has got people talking online after he shared a video showing him singing loudly in the market
- During his performance, many market women were surprised that a man listening to a song on his headphone was shouting
- Nigerians who reacted to the video on Instagram said his funny clip should be the official video of Pheelz's Finesse song
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A young man known for making fun videos has stirred massive reactions on social media with his funny act.
In a video that was reshared by Yabaleft Online, the man with a headset on went to the market and started singing Pheelz's Finesse song at the top of his voice.
He made them laugh
He sang the song loudly without minding whoever was listening. Market traders laughed hard at his action, while a man behind him vibed along.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 900 comments with more than 67,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
tonia_gram_ said:
"That old man understood the assignment. He passed the vibe check."
_luhceey asked:
"Why is he drinking Fanta and watermelon?"
princessboma said:
"This suppose to be the official video for the song."
christianna_09 said:
"This is definitely not Nigeria cos everybody Dey vex."
iam_bossdora said:
"He actually made people laugh... It's the old man for me."
aester_mo said:
"See as the baba grab that water melon, no time baba don nab lunch."
its_real_az said:
"All I can see are happy souls, everywhere despite the hard times."
michael.felix.n said:
"This is actually what is keeping us alive. Government alone Nigerians would be worst than depressed."
3 female 'corpers' hold each other, march funnily in front of soldier in viral video, Nigerians react
Another man dances in marketplace
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a choreographer wowed many old women in the market as he entertained them with his dance moves.
The man is known on TikTok as @moyadavid1 and is popular for going around dancing with strangers and making them feel happy.
In one of his latest videos, the man wore just a singlet and jeans and went into the market. With a carton over his head, he entertained the market women with his waist moves.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh