A young Ghanaian man has opened up about his journey to migrating from Ghana to Spain

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Abdul Aziz Seidu revealed that he got the chance to travel abroad after his first year at the University of Ghana, Legon

He also shared that his salary as a waiter at a restaurant in Spain is higher compared to the salary of lecturers he knows off

A vibrant Ghanaian man based in Spain has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he shared some of his experiences living abroad.

Aziz in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

In the interview, Abdul Aziz Seidu shared that he got a part-time job as a waiter at a restaurant when he commenced his tertiary education and was being paid about Ghc8,000 which according to him was higher than the salary of his lecturers back in Ghana when he used to school at the University of Ghana.

Recounting his story, Abdul shared that he was born and raised in Techniman and started his university education in Ghana but got the chance to travel to Spain after his first year thanks to his uncle.

The young man shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

