An elderly Ghanaian man has recently opened up about his losses after venturing into a busines

Richard revealed that he went in for a Ghc100k loan and purchased four cars to be used for Uber

Since the beginning of his business venture, he has not been able to earn up to Ghc4,000 and he blames it on the bad working habit of the drivers he employed

An unhappy Ghanaian man has recently taken to a radio talk show to lament some of his losses after going in for a loan to start a business.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Starr103.5 FM had the elderly man identified as Richard from Madina revealing that he went in for a Ghc100k loan and purchased four cars to be used for Uber but cannot boast of even Ghc4,000 returns after a year.

Photo credit: fizkes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He added that the drivers he hired have not been performing their duties well and always come up with various excuses concerning the sales they were supposed to make.

The emotional man revealed that he is now struggling to pay back the loan he went for and does not know what to do.

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh