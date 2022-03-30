While finishing his degree four years later than he expected, Dakalo Muluvhu is still grateful and proud of his journey

Sharing his story on the Facebook page Varsity World, the young man reminded people that anything is possible

Many people were blown away by Dakalo’s story and flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man who goes by the name Dakalo Muluvhu humbly shared how it took him eight years to complete a four year degree. While this might not seem impressive to many, his perseverance is what is notable.

Dakalo Muluvhu persevered through the tough times and in the end, he reached the finish line. Image: Facebook / Varsity World

Source: Facebook

Everyone's journey is different and that means that they are all special on their own individual ways too. Dakalo never envisioned taking double the time to finish his degree, but he is thankful for all that he learned along the way.

Facebook page Varsity World shared Dakalo’s story, explaining how these hurdles moulded him into the great man that he is today and how others should use their pitfalls to rise.

“Just because it’s not happening right now don’t mean it’s not gone happen!! Bafethu isikhathi sokuzisola asikho, wake up and try again.”

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Dakalo wants everyone to know that they are capable and that anything is possible if they just believe in themselves and never give up. It will happen!

“One day you will tell your stories of how you have overcome what you currently going through and it will become someone else's survival guide.”

Social media users overcome with emotion, commend the young man on his journey

Many were touched by Dakalo’s story and were able to relate to it. Knowing now that hard times do not mean defeat, had some welling up with tears.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

Iris Mosebi said:

“Congratulations dear brother. Hey I was so embarrassed to share mine. Until I saw this post. It's the same journey. It took me 6 years for a 3 year course. Thanks for the words of encouragement and inspiration. National Diploma in Marketing. Now employed by the grace of God.”

Themba Mt said:

“Some people's academic journeys will make you feel like what you are going through is nothing. Pure motivation!!!”

Madmax Moeketsi said:

“It took me 7 years to complete 3 years engineering diploma.”

Saneliso Sunny said:

“Congratulations mfowami, it's not easy but you did it. We celebrate you dear brother, a job well done.”

Young Man Narrates His Journey To Becoming an Investment Specialist After Being A Security Man in Dubai

In other inspiring news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young man recently took to social media to open up about his journey to working in real estate.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Cyril Nyuyudine had him sharing that in 2015, he moved to Dubai in search of greener pastures but had to resort to working as a Security Guard.

He was not happy with the work he found himself in hence started taking some courses.

Source: YEN.com.gh