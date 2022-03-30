A landlord in Uyo took the matter of his missing plantain to the police station and arrested all his student-tenants

Hours after the arrest, a Nigerian man, Saviour Udoh, was able to get bail for them with the help of their school

The landlord's action stirred mixed reactions as some said that he took the issue of the missing item too far

A man known as Oga Yenne on Facebook has gone online to reveal that a landlord in Uyo arrested all his tenants who were all students.

The arrest was made over missing plantain in his compound. While calling out for help on how they can get the bail of the student, Oga Yenne said that they were detained at Barracks Road in the state.

Many people said that the landlord took the issue too far. Photo source: Vanguard, Britannica

His post drew massive reactions on Facebook. See his SOS call below:

How they were released

Hours after his post gained attention, a man identified as Saviour Udoh responded and said the bail of the affected students had been secured.

Udoh who said they are Univesity of Uyo students thanked the dean of students affairs and the students union for their support.

Below is his post:

YEN.com,gh compiled some of the reactions to the arrest below:

Peters Utitofon said:

"Thank you sir, history has recorded this for you, and it will speak louder for you years to come."

Star Marley said:

"And police get mind arrest them, Omo we're all comedians in this country."

Prince Anwanakak said:

"As funny as it sounds...mbok which side of ikpa lane did this happen, I once stayed in that environment 6years ago, and I know one compound that the landlord can do this."

Nsikak Ekpo said:

"It may have been the last hope for the landlord...may be he has been loosing items in the compound. Be encouraged to confess."

Umoh Etido said:

"Na why I dey always talk say Uniuyo na senior secondary school. Them no born that kind Landlord well make him Arrest MALABITES AND MALABRESSES like that."

Joy Ideh said:

"Those students may have been showing the landlord tatashi pepper before now. Students can be really wild atimes, so lts best we hear from the landlord's side fess before jumping to conclusions."

