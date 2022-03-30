In the last few days, Twitter, one of the popular social media platforms, has been abuzz with tales of workers' relationships with their bosses

Some of the complaints range from poor salary, working conditions and the toxic work environment

The bosses of some of the companies have reacted to the call out giving their own side of events that led to some of the workers' sack

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Over the last 48 hours, Twitter has been abuzz with stories of workers and their experience working for some big tech companies and the private sector.

This is coming after media and news company, TechCabal released an article on toxic bosses focusing on the CEO of a tech start-up, Bento Africa, Ebunoluwa Okunbanjo.

Workers told their tales using the hashtag #Horrible Bosses on the toxic work environment and unfair labour policies.

Male and female colleague using tablet in business meeting Credit: JohnnyGreig

Source: Facebook

Stories of arbitrary deductions and lack of job security also were part of the issues raised by those sharing their stories.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nigeria has an unemployment rate of over 33 per cent, with at least 1 million graduates entering the job market; it explains why many said they have had to also work without getting paid for months.

Some of the reactions

@jamesotemolu

"My boss went through my private chat on my PC and sacked me and the colleague I was having a convo with the next day.. e say na “Gross misconduct”

@myHoodies_onYou

"I quit a job cause my boss wouldn’t allow Muslim staff to have break for Eid (ileya). She insisted that we must all be present."

@SiredOne

"A horrible boss doesn't necessarily mean a horrible person. They just don't know how to manage people." I liked that."

Employers react

Ace Broadcast Journalist Kadaria Ahmed, one of the employers whose name was mentioned, has stepped out to defend herself.

200 ATL workers sacked; other staff go 4 months without pay

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that about 200 workers of Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL) have been sacked while the remaining staff have not been paid for the past four months, YEN.com.gh understands.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson for the Coalition of Textile Workers in Ghana, John Kofi Abeka, in an interview with Accra-based Class FM.

According to him, all efforts to get the salary arrears paid have been futile. He thus appealed to the government to intervene.

Source: YEN.com.gh