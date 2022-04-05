A touching video has shown a Nigerian man named Malaolu Oluseye lamenting what he has gone through after a terrible incident

The touching video showed that the man who is a welder lost an eye and an arm to the fatal accident that occurred in 2019

The same mishap also affected his teenage son, as he lost an arm while he still cannot make use of his left leg which is heavily bandaged

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian man identified as Malaolu Oluseye has been seen in a touching video lamenting the loss of some vital parts of his body to an unfortunate incident. The man is from Idi-Ori, Ogun state.

Malaolu was full of sadness in the video, saying the accident took so much from him even as it also affected his teenage son so badly.

The man's son also lost an arm to same incident. Photo credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

He lost an arm and an eye to the fatal accident and since then, life has never been the same. However, Malaolu said the situation would have been better if the fatal event affected only him and not his son.

Son too was amputated

The video shared on Instagram by @bbcnewspidgin equally shows the son as he walked on crutches because he cannot make use of his left leg which is heavily bandaged. The young boy said he still feels pain.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The boy's left arm was amputated because of the said accident. Reacting, Malaolu said:

"Di tins wey dis accident collect for my hand e pain me. E collect my eye, one of my hand and ear. E also collect my pikin leg."

The man however still works as a welder as he still builds burglar proof doors.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The man's painful story has attracted huge reactions from Nigerians on Instagram. See some of the comments below:

@chidinma_ndubuisi said:

"Please don't just interview this people without putting up details for us to assist them at least."

@beneddy343 commented:

"Pls also share to their contacts so we can reach them... Thank you."

@tony.mackson154 reacted:

"Oh this man worked for me in my shop at Abeokuta o. I ever knew he had accident. I’ll check on him near Nepa office At Aro Hospital, Abeokuta later to support him."

@___leemah___ remarked:

"Na this kind people need sponsorship."

Blind Nigerian man who works as generator mechanic wows many

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a blind Nigerian man who works as a generator mechanic is able to perfectly fix the machines despite his condition.

The man identified as Chinedu Uwaoma said he lost his sight in 2017, but that he has refused to stop working as a generator engineer.

His story greatly touched so many people on the internet as they wondered how he is able to fix generators despite his condition.

Source: YEN.com.gh