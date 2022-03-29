A video showing a young lady dancing in a lecture hall in LASPOTECH has stirred reactions among students online

The female student's energy was unmatchable as some young men tried to outmatch her in the hall

LASPOTECH students who reacted to the video identified the hall as the school's 700-seater lecture room

A short video showing a lady dancing inside a lecture hall in a school many said is the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) has gone viral.

In the clip, the lady danced on the aisle as all attention became focused on her. Many were utterly surprised by her sudden burst of energy.

Many people said they know the lady dancing. Photo source: TikTok/@bjoseph003

Source: UGC

Her energy was on another level

In the clip shared on TikTok, a young man approached her in an attempt to outmatch the lady but he could not just keep up. Another person carrying a bottle of wine did the same thing, but the female student made a mockery of him.

People who know the school well said the fun video was shot in the 700-seater hall of LASPOTECH with mass communication students present.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

omowunmi481 said:

"Mass communication student ehn especially that girl I know her."

Elizabeth Josu said:

"My school no Dey carry last."

ibitundeoyindamolas said:

"700seater nice one, mass comm."

ÃFØLÃBĮ said:

"Na orientation Dey call dem for ooo."

Glory Iyie said:

"LASUSTECH to the world, Sch wey Dey rip for daylight."

Pinkkie-Brwn said:

"I guess this on Saturday dress feeshers night?"

S.f olamilekan said:

"I dey there na my classroom be this business administration."

Source: YEN.com.gh