A young boy, Miracle Ehikhebolo, got massive help after a Nigerian journalist, Amaka Okoye, did a report on him

The 15-year-old boy is shackled with the huge responsibility of hawking bananas for his family so that they will not go hungry

After the report, Miracle got a full scholarship to continue his education in a private school from the next term

A young Nigerian kid, Miracle Ehikhebolo, who hawks bananas on the street as a way to help his parents has found grace.

A Nigerian journalist, Amaka Okoye, filmed and did a report about him. Amaka revealed that since his story aired on DW News, the boy’s life has changed.

The boy who hawks was given a full scholarship. Photo source: DW News

Despite being 15 years old, the kid bears the responsibility of selling off the banana so that his family can survive He is also his mother’s oldest son.

I want to become an engineer

After hawking for the day, the boy always goes to the library by 4 pm and leaves there at 7 pm. The kid said he wants to one day become an engineer and be in a better place in life.

Speaking with the media, Grace Chinenye Nkwocha said that the library he always comes to was set up in Ajegunle slum to help children like Miracle to stay away from a life of crime.

More blessings for hawker

A screenshot shared by Amaka revealed that Miracle among the many favours he got was offered a scholarship to start his education in a private school and would begin next term.

Watch the video documentary below:

Below are some of the reactions Amaka's post got:

Another kid hawker

Source: YEN.com.gh