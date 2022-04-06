A Ghanaian man living in Canada has opened up about how he got the chance to migrate abroad

Ben Sey completed Takoradi Polytechnic and pursued an HND in graphic design after which he started his own business

The young man revealed in an interview that one thing he regrets not ever doing is learning fitting job as it is on very high demand in his life of work in Ghana

A Ghanaian man by the name of Ben Sey has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa on YouTube where he opened up about his journey to migrating to Ghana.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had Ben stating that he regret not learning fitting work in Ghana before moving abroad as it is a booming business in Canada.

Recounting his journey, the young man shared that he had his tertiary education at Takoradi Polytechnic where he pursued an HND in Graphic Designing.

After school he set up his own business and ran it for a while until he got the chance to travel abroad.

In Canada, he took up a job at a warehouse and worked there for about nine years until he started his own company.

In the interview, Ben revealed that he worked at the warehouse for nine years after which he took up other jobs and eventually started his own venture.

Ben also shared that one of the most sought after people in his current line of work currently are those with fitting experience and he regrets that he never learnt that back in Ghana.

He added that most corporate jobs in Canada do not pay as much as what people with a handy skill earn.

Sey shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

