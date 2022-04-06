Fitness star and trainer, Kwame Sarfo, struggled with homelessness after he earned his first master's degree

He had paid off a $60,000 loan he acquired during school with earnings from a small business his parents bought when he was 12

He resorted to sleeping in and out of his car and hotels as he had used all his money to pay off his debtors

After school, he landed a job as he got an opportunity to work with four modeling agencies, elevating him into prominence

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

US-based Ghanaian-born stud and fitness 'magician' Kwame Sarfo became a superstar after overcoming homelessness owing to financial challenges.

While in school, Sarfo had to balance his studies with working assiduously on a small business his parents bought when he was 12.

He pushed through the odds to cover his tuition twice before using funds from the business.

Photos of Kwame Sarfo. Source: Kwame Sarfo/Ghanaweb

Source: Facebook

After he graduated with his first master's degree at age 23, Sarfo singlehandedly paid off a $60,000 loan he had acquired during school.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Becoming homeless after school

Life threw challenges at him as he had to resort to sleeping in and out of his car and hotels. He had used all his money to pay off his debtors.

''After I graduated with my first master's and paid off my load completely, I went through a rough spot. For weeks, I lived in and out of my car, hotels sometimes,'' he said, according to Ghanaweb.

Undaunted by the challenges, he knew that God was going to intervene.

''It was a tough time but that's when I realized that God puts us in situations He knows we can overcome.''

Becoming a star

After school, he landed a job as he got an opportunity to work with four modeling agencies, thrusting him into prominence.

At the age of 25, Sarfo became an epitome of inspiration for many young people across America and Africa, especially Ghanaians who admired him for his distinguished accomplishments.

His videos showing his workout techniques and routines had gone viral on social media, gaining him great attention.

Ghanaweb reports that Kwame Sarfo is a three-degree holder, including a doctorate.

After Overcoming Adversity, Black Lady Becomes Her Family's First Graduate and Doctor

Kwame Sarfo is not alone. YEN.com.gh previously reported that on her journey to earning a degree, Lerato Jaca triumphed adversity to achieve her goals, becoming the first person in her family to bag a degree in 2020.

She understood what it meant for a Black girl to glean such a feat, more so, make history.

In a post on Twitter, Jaca disclosed that she graduated from the University of Cape Town, UCT, making history as her family's first graduate and doctor.

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh