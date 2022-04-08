A young Ghanaian man has taken to soicial media to announce ticking a huge goal off his list

@iam_presider's Twitter post had him revealing he has finally completed his building project in Kasoa and will be moving there soon

Ghanaians who saw his announcement did not hold back their praises as they resorted to the comments section to congratulate him

An overjoyed Ghanaian young man has recently taken to social media to celebrate his latest win in life.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @iam_presider had him sharing that he is now a proud home owner in Kasoa at the Central Region of Ghana and is grateful that he does not need to rent a place again.

Nice house, happy man Photo credit: iam_presider, Tim Robberts/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Officially I join the Kasoa Family, house completed. No longer a rent merchant. Nyame ay3 bi

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 4000 likea with over 400 retweets and 25 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@viewsdey commented:

Congratulations my boss.Winter and latif will provide you with food everyday so no worries at all

@iLatif_ wrote:

Congrats but kasoa dier, wished you joined me in East leg

From @Nate75664442:

Nice, welcome bro. I dey Kasoa Opeikuma junction (Diamond city)

@Koo_psamy replied:

Wa baa betua anmmant3m sika fast any3 saaa. KASOA LAND GUARDS ASSOCIATION will come for u .. Btw

@melabempah shared:

Congratulations. You're welcome. All you have to do is to wake up at dawn. Stay safe

