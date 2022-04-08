The chief executive officer of a luxury hair brand in Ghana has sparked huge conversation online after opening up about how expensive quality hair can be

Dora Nana Ama Afrifa shared that one quality hair bundle can cost over Ghc10,000 and it is a good investment

Many Ghanaians who saw the post expressed how unnecessary purchasing hair at an outrageously high price is

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian CEO by the name of Dora Nana Ama Afrifa recently revealed in an interview with top Ghanaian bloer, Zion Felix on his YouTube channel that any good hair is on the pricey side hence getting three or four bundles of hair for Ghc16,000 is cheap.

Dora added that she travelled to a hair factory and saw a single bundle of a particular hair texture that was selling for about Ghc2,000 for a single bundle. She also shared that a single hair bundle can go for over Ghc10,000.

Nana Ama in an interview with Zion Felix Photo credit: Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

Since the publication of the story, many YEN readers have had a lot to say about this.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 2,700 reactions with 200 comments and 9 shares.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Basia Esi Nyankson said:

I can't carry half plot of Land on my Head. I love my locks

Akosua Wusuaa Yeboah Adjei wrote:

Hmmmmm.....350gh hair no koraa I'm still saving. I started saving since last year but stilll....

From Gifty Nash:

The expensive hair I bought in China was 3,600cedis.So lying madam.

Emma Ansah commented:

I think I support the seller lol , this why many men die early

Felimens Boahemaa replied:

40 /50 cedis for retwist of my locks koraaa I dey talk plenty na 16k boi33 these rich people dey carry things on their head paaa. 16k hair or wig for this same head that couldn't did well in mathematics daabi. Ah well that's why there's a saying s3 WO ni sika wosee kelewele ma jaundice

Source: YEN.com.gh