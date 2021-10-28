A hard working Ghanaian man has recently given a tour of his boutique

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Sarfo revealed the different types of designer products he sells

Kempinski hotel and Stanbic heights are the two places his boutique, Savile Row Ghana is located

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Sarfo, the chief executive officer of a luxury shop in Ghana known as Savile Row Ghana has granted an interview with Zion Felix where he gave him a tour of his shop.

He shared that the name of his shop was inspired by a street in London.

The wealthy looking man shared in a video that he has three shops located at the Stanbic Heights in Accra and three at the Kempinski Hotel.

Nana Sarfo with Zion Felix Photo credit: Zionfelix TV

Source: UGC

Some of the items in the store are designer bags, shoes, belts among others.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The designers he mentioned were Dolce and Gabbana, Valentino, Givenchy among others.

A belt was priced at Ghc18,270 ($3000) and some of the prices of the bags he sells are Ghc47,502 ($7,800), Ghc19,488 ($3200), Ghc7,300 ($1,200), Ghc14,311 ($2350), Ghc39,585 ($6500).

Nana gave a detailed tour of his shop in the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sean Solomon Frimpong, a successful UK based Ghanaian has granted an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he shared his journey to becoming a top tyre dealer in the United Kingdom.

Solomon shared that he moved from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to the UK in 1998 right after completing secondary school. Just after getting to the UK, he got a chance to work with a tyre company where he was paid £140 (Ghc1,175) per week.

According to Sean, his hard work over the years got him a promotion and he used to save £100 every week. He worked with different companies in the tyre business and made good money.

Eventually, he decided to venture into his own business and currently has five branches in the UK. He was advised by his friend one day to look into investing in Ghana to which he paid heed to.

Currently the young business man owns fuel stations, hotels, hostels, and real estate properties, he revealed. Speaking to DJ Nyaami, he revealed that he has been able to move about 46 Ghanaians abroad without charging anything.

Source: Yen