A man, Obaseki Osazekomwen Daniel, is on a mission to totally change the living condition of an old woman he met weeks ago

Daniel went ahead to pay her rent for two years in a better apartment after giving her N1 million to establish her in business

Nigerians thronged his comment section when he called for help on how to furnish the apartment he just rented for the stranger

A kind man, Obaseki Osazekomwen Daniel, has made the life of an old stranger better. Weeks ago, he had an encounter with her and gave GHC18,000 to help her business.

In an old video, he visited the woman’s house and realised she was living in a very shabby condition that is not befitting for any human.

The man upgraded her living condition with a rented flat. Photo source: @governorscousin

She needs furniture

To help her living condition, Daniel paid for two years' rent for the woman. A new video showed the apartment he just rented for her.

In an Instagram post, he asked people to support and DM him so that they can surprise the woman with pieces of furniture for her new apartment.

Watch an earlier video he made of her here.

Below is the recent photo:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

ifeolufurniture said:

"Am into furniture how can i help Mama pls."

lolovivianity_60 said:

"The real governor on the internet. May you and your family never know lack in Jesus name."

mz_feyishara said:

"God bless and replenish you in a trillion folds Amen."

o_ju_di_th said:

"God will continue to bless you."

swedinlucky said:

"Bro I tooo go like you God almighty shall be ur protected day to day."

phat_girl_diva said:

"God bless you sir ... and your family end everything u lay ur hands .... e go better for you."

naomidivalicous said:

"God bless u now and forever, tank u so much."

happiokos_comedy said:

"God continue to bless you and everyone that contributed to this."

