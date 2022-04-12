A young Ghanaian blogger has recently resorted to social media users to celebrate his upgrade in life

The UBA digital marketer shared a photo of himself back in Accra Academy in his uniform and interesting shoe along with a photo of his current state

Many Ghanaians who saw the post had a lot to say about Edward's change in looks and how funny his shoes back in secondary were

Well-known Ghanaian blogger and LinkedIn influencer, Edward Asare has recently taken to social media to share 'before' and 'current' photos of himself and has got many talking.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of edwardasare_ had him sharing a picture of himself he took back in 2008 while in Accra Academy and another photo of himself currently.

Edward Asare in Accra Academy as a student and alummus Photo credit: EdwardAsare/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Edward shared the post with the caption;

The Inspirer

His post at the time of this publication has gathered over 5,000 likes with 520 retweets and close to 30 quote tweets.

Many Ghanaians seemed interested in the shoe the young man was wearing back in secondary school.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@11th_April__ commented:

Oh u be bl300 boy yellow badge di3 kai

@knii_martey wrote:

herh! shoe paaa nie?

@Crypto_lhord replied:

The style never changes bossman

From @Mzdelah:

It’s the shoe for me

@Quamina_j shared:

The shoe in the left frame

@Kayjnr10 wrote:

Amazing transformation Sir. God has been good

@ProblemBoy419 commented:

You just changed clothes cos nothing changed

From @6lackCarl:

so Accra Aca allowed you to take this ship of a shoe to class? wow God’s been good

@EFianko75 replied:

Boss, great work to humanity. God bless you so much.

