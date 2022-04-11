Photos of some Ghanaian teachers are causing a huge stir online after surfacing on social media

@Ghod_Khid, a netizen shared the pictures with claims that Ghana Education Service teachers have been assigned new school uniforms

A Ghanaian young man known as Kofi Asare however revealed that the uniform is a personal initiative by teachers of Akwasiase Methodist Basic School in Ahafo Ano North

A Ghanaian young man has recently taken to social media to share photos of new uniforms for some teachers in Ghana.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Ghod_Khid had him sharing that a new uniform has been released for Ghana Education Service teachers.

"Check Out the new Teachers Uniform For GES ❤️ I am proud to be a teacher "

Another post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook had a man called Kofi Asare revealing that the new uniform is a self-initiative by teachers at Akwasiase Methodist Basic School in the Ahafo Ano North according to his sources.

"My sources tell me this is a self-initiative of Teachers at Akwasiase Methodist Basic School, Ahafo Ano North. The uniforms are beautiful, especially the trousers.❤️"

Many who saw both posts on Twitter and Facebook had a lot to say about it.

YEN.com.gh has therefore highlighted some of the comments below;

@RitchieRichOff commented:

This is very nice and simple as well. Am also proud to be a teacher

@jalili_01 replied:

It's about what u going to teach not what u wear and dont try to be differciated from the kids,you're just a teacher not a better human than them.

@BretuheneNana wrote:

Is this necessary huh aaaaawo Ghana while other nation leaders are thinking of ways to better the living of its citizens see what my Pple are doing Wei

From @MaxwellEffah:

One good thing about this initiative is that it will reduce indecent dressings as well as reducing wearing too many nd different dresses to school

Some of the comments from Facebook have been compiled below;

Agbagida Innocent wrote:

If that's a private initiative why do they have Ghana education service written in it?

Joseph K. Amofah replied:

Great initiative. I wish there is a nationwide consideration for the rollout of uniforms for teachers.

Desmond Allotey-Pappoe commented:

Obviously, because any such moves will stir the call the uniform allowance and lead to labour agitations. And this won't be an interest for GES/MOE pursue at this moment.

From Ellenam Foli:

Instead of initiative that will improve their abysmal BECE performance. This what they choose to do

Fredrick Mensah: Ghanaian Teacher Provides Free Uniforms to Students in His School Through Donor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian teacher at the Mankessim M/A ‘A’ Basic School, Fredrick Mensah, provided some pupils at his school with new uniforms through the help of a donor.

The primary one teacher, who doubles up as a subject teacher in Fante for primary four and five, revealed that the donor was inspired by his relationship with his students.

He mentioned that the donor, who is based outside the country, originally gave cash towards snacks for the pupils but convinced her to approve channeling the cash donation towards new uniforms.

