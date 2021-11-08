Comedian George Mnguni and his model, YouTuber bae Sasha Langa have grabbed the attention of many with their glow-up snaps

The duo have been dating for seven years and Mnguni shared a snap from their first anniversary back in 2015 and a more recent one from this year

Netizens are absolutely living for the couple's strength and the longevity of their relationship has served as an inspiration to many

George Mnguni and his stunning bae Sasha Langa have stolen the hearts of many. Mnguni shared a throwback snap of himself and his bae from 2015 and added a pic of them from this year and the glow-up is amazing.

It is important to note that the duo made an adorable couple six years ago but their recent pic shows how they've matured together and developed their individual styles. Langa maintained her stunning red lip but the couple's ability to pose for the camera is immaculate.

This adorable couple's glow-up snaps have impressed tons of Saffas. Image: @Okay_Wasabi

The viral snaps have gained almost 37 000 likes with over 2 400 retweets and tons of replies.

Take a look at some of the responses left for the pair below:

@Aurora91990479 said:

"Y'all are cruising nicely."

@Simamele_ shared:

"You both gained weight and are more beautiful."

@LeonaMakgato stated:

"Sasha's consistency with red lips is the consistency I need in all aspects of my life."

@NthabisengHoff1 responded with:

"The 'we are going to get old together' type of relationship."

@bhebhetv4 responded with:

"You with a white t-shirt and her with red lipstick. CONSISTENCY."

@Wanoo_k added:

"You guys have been together for a long time. Yoh."

Couple’s unique twist on engagement photoshoot has many laughing until tears: “Manhunt”

In other cute couple news, YEN.com.gh reported that engagement photos are usually full of elegance and drama but one couple decided that was not for them. In an image shared to Twitter by @Coll3n21, the couple displayed their unique take of an engagement photoshoot.

With a gun in hand and her bae tied up on the floor, a stunning lady posed with a sign that read:

"The hunt is over - 29/10/2021"

The post has gained over 3 000 likes a load of hilarious responses.

