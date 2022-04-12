A woman receiving prayers from her daughter has sparked reactions among netizens on social media

In a video, the girl was heard praying in an unknown language with her hand on the forehead of her mother

Many Ghanaians who saw the post took to the comments section to share their opinions

A video of a young girl praying for her mother in a language that sounds like tongues has got many people reacting massively on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page called Tell It Mom, saw the girl with her hand on the forehead of her mother praying with high energy for her.

Young girl and her mother Photo credit: Tell it Moms/Facebook

Source: UGC

There were no audible words from her mouth which made her sound as though she was speaking in tongues.

Her mother was seen playing along with her eyes closed.

The post at the time of this publication has racked up close to 400 comments with over 1,000 reactions.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Gloria Wilson commented:

This is truly the real blessing of God. This hands, soul, mind and body is clean pure from God... When such a hand and a child of God prays for you... God listen and act immediately to it. Is amazing ... I touch and receive the blessings in Jesus name.

Georgina Adonu-meyer replied:

This is what we call real tongues. The babies spirit praying. Not with words but with her spirit.

Josephine Naah wrote:

Wowww!!! It's her seriousness in prayer for me. Serious prayers paaaa.. just that we can't understand her language but I think God does. Amen

From Sandra Amankwah:

Oh my goodness . This girl has started her calling as a prophetess early. May the Grace of God be upon her.

Watch the full video linked .

Adorable 3-year-old boy moves netizens after leading class in prayers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a three-year-old boy from the US moved close to Jesus early enough and people around the world could not be happier.

Makhi Martin decided to lead his class in prayers with an adorable short word of grace during his birthday.

His mum was lucky enough to be in the room while the little champ courageously showed off his mastery of a powerful prayer. According to the mum, she could not believe her ears when Makhi got to business and recited a whole prayer like a learned adult.

Source: YEN.com.gh