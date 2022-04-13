A beautiful family has recently got many social media users falling in love after their photos surfaced

In a Twitter post, the only brother among four women expressed how lovely his sisters are

Netizens did not hold up their admiration for @OnijeC as they took to the comments section to leave their compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A proud brother has recently got many talking online after taking to social media to celebrate his wonderful family.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @OnijeC had him sharing pictures of his four sisters and himself dressed traditionally with him sitting in between them.

Four sisters with their brother Photo credit: @OnijeC as they took to the comments section to leave their compliments/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He shared the beautiful pictures wuth the caption;

Family Appreciation day ❤️ My lovelies

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post at the time of this publication has racked up close to 3,200 likes with 26 quote tweets and over 200 retweets.

Some of the heartfelt comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Shezwendy replied:

One of your sisters was my secondary school senior.... she was so nice

@TheDeeTwo commented:

Beautiful family . You just dey collect bride price back to back

@jeuwon shared:

You suppose dey get monthly flex money from all your bother in-laws

From @Nkwobi_Freshnez:

Chukwiiii so you are blessed among women

@SwtNkechi wrote:

Chuchu your sisters are very beautiful…

From @olivechika444:

Blessed among women wow u guys a lovely ❤️

Pretty Ghanaian Twin Sisters Graduate from KNUST; Peeps React to Their Stunning Photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two vibrant twin sisters from Ghana, Priscilla, and Cindy Osei Owusu, have bagged another academic milestone under their belt as they earn their degrees.

The pair graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, with degrees in Real Estate and Actuarial Science.

Priscilla and Cindy Osei Owusu have been celebrated for their achievement on social media.Twitter user, @ajfilla released stunning photos of the two sisters sporting their robes to announce their achievement.

''Beautiful young Ghanaian twins graduate from KNUST with degrees in Real Estate and Actuarial Science, Well done Priscilla and Cindy Osei Owusu,'' @ajfilla shared.

Source: YEN.com.gh