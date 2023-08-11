Accra to London by road's Kwabena Peprah has received a new pair of Pavers slippers from two young Ghanaian sisters in the United Kingdom

The girls, Korley and Korleki, bought the slippers with money from their piggy bank after realising Kwabena's 'chale wate' had got torn

A grateful Kwabena Peprah shared photos from the short presentation ceremony to thank the girls

Many Ghanaians who were touched by the gesture have also praised the young siblings for their kindness

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Two young Ghanaian sisters in the United Kingdom have bought a pair of slippers for Kwabena Peprah, one of the Accra to London by road travellers.

Kwabena Peprah, a leading member of Wanderlust Ghana, the group which organised the historic road trip, reported during the journey that his rubber slippers, known in local parlance as 'chale wote', had got torn.

The famous 'chale wote' of Kwabena Peprah which got torn has got a replacement Photo source: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

The girls, Korley and Korleki were monitoring the progress of the Wanderlust team in the 16-day journey. They broke their piggy to buy Kwabena pair of slippers to replace the torn 'chale wote' which was also referred to as 'aka me last'.

See the torn chale wote of Kwabena Peprah below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They presented the pair of slippers made by a UK brand called Pavers to Kwabena upon the team's arrival in London.

Kwabena Peprah celebrates young Ghanaian girls who bought him slippers

A grateful Kwabena Peprah took to social media to share some photos of the presentation while appreciating the young ladies.

According to Kwabena, the gesture by the girls made him emotional and had goosebumps all over his body.

"Korley and Korleki had been keenly following our trip through their father. They asked to be brought to meet us when we arrived.

When they heard about the torn 'Aka me last', they raided their piggy bank and went shopping for me.

The gesture made me misty eyed and I had goosebumps all over. God bless you, young lads. I hope Daddy shows you this post as well," he said.

Ghanaian praise young UK girls for buying slippers for Accra to London driver Kwabena Peprah

The gesture by the young siblings has struck a chord on social media. Many Ghanaians who saw the post praised the girls and their parents.

Nii Clottey said:

Beautiful. Train a child in the way he/she should go … and when they grow they shall not depart from it. Daddy Ayekoo, otsu nor!

Leticia Acheampong said:

Awww, so touching. Children with a good heart, kudos 2 d parents 4 d good upbringing

Michael Anum said:

This dad is raising good future leaders, and it was good you were still wearing them

Jay Song said: ·

These kids are full of love and thoughtfulness

Afua Ansah said:

That is sweet and lovely

Richmond El Mçsçott said:

That's a wonderful gift. So lovely.... But the "chalewote" be no size.

Yvonne Doe-Tamakloe said:

Kindness is a language everyone understands but few speak it. Well done. Daddy for doing the most!!!

Accra-London driver visits G-Wagon factory in Austria in video

Meanwhile, the G-Wagon driver in the Wanderlust Ghana Accra to London by road trip has driven to Austria as part of his European tour

Joseph Ampadu who stayed in Europe instead of going to London with his colleagues visited the G-Class Experience Centre.

Beautiful photos and videos of Ampadu's journey and visit to the G-Class Experience Centre have emerged online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh