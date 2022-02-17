Ghanaian twin sisters, Priscilla and Cindy Osei Owusu, have earned degrees in Real Estate and Actuarial Science

The brilliant sisters graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST

Scores of people have reacted to their photos as the pair posed in their robes on graduation day

Two vibrant twin sisters from Ghana, Priscilla, and Cindy Osei Owusu, have bagged another academic milestone under their belt as they earn their degrees.

The pair graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, with degrees in Real Estate and Actuarial Science.

Priscilla and Cindy Osei Owusu have been celebrated for their achievement on social media.

Announcing the twins' achievement

Twitter user, @ajfilla released stunning photos of the two sisters sporting their robes to announce their achievement.

''Beautiful young Ghanaian twins graduate from KNUST with degrees in Real Estate and Actuarial Science, Well done Priscilla and Cindy Osei Owusu,'' @ajfilla shared.

Many people who found the pair's achievement have reacted.

Source: YEN.com.gh