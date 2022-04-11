A hilarious young Ghanaian boy has gotten many people rolling on the floor with laughter with just one question

Speaking to his mother in a rib-cracking video, the boy asked whether any lady will agree to marry him in the future

Social media users have been encouraging the boy in the comment section of the video, with a gentleman indicating that he is uglier but has a girlfriend

A young boy in Ghana has cracked the ribs of many people both at his home and on social media as he asked his mother an interesting question about his future.

In the video that was shared on the Facebook handle of I Love Ghana, the young man was heard complaining to his mother about the shape of his head and asking whether any lady would agree to marry him when he grows up.

"Mama, when I grow, will I be able to get married? Look at the shape of my head. It's not nice at all," he said in the video just before stitches of laughter filled the entire room where he was.

Social media reactions

After watching the video, many Ghanaians could not hold back their comments as they rushed into the comment section with their reactions.

Kwame Frimpong indicated:

Boy don't worry, even my own head is ugly than yours but I have a girlfriend

Atilas Rebecca mentioned:

My handsome son money stop nonsense work hard and get the money that's all But is funny ooooo

Amy Jane stated:

You head is okay dear, you will marry d most beautiful girl

Bofah Mat said:

Oooh don't worry you are very handsome, will married to the most beautiful PRINCESS

Watch the video below

