A lady dared to shoot her shot at a man and the whole thing has ended in a surprising marriage that has touched many

The lady said the man she ended up getting married to is an answer to her private prayers, and many people can't but agree

She met her husband when she shot a daring shot through a middleman who she told to tell her husband that she would like to marry him

A lady saw a photo of a cute man shared on Whatsaap status by someone. She immediately aimed her shot in a most daring way and it has now ended in marriage.

She did not meet her husband directly. She only sent a daring message through a middleman when she found out the man was not married.

The lady shows how it started and how it is going. Photo credit: @Okiki_hurla

Tell him I want to marry him

The message she sent was a tarse, few-word message and it turned out to be the magic bullet that caught her lover.

The message reads:

'Tell him I want to marry him. ANd show me his response."

The person who was to convey the message even laughed over it with an emoji. But her wishes have come to pass and she took to Twitter to share her testimony.

See her tweet below:

Social media users react

Social media users are reacting to the tweet. Here are a few of the comments:

@Pharm_chocolate said:

"Ladies shoot your shot! Congratulations to you."

@Nickib900 reacted:

"Congratulations but boys now have pride if you chat them omo na forming thing o."

@Xtopher_Uzo said:

"Ladies have y'all seen? Did she die? Did the world end?

@KUNLEADEIGBE commented:

"That's how to do it.....no yeye green light. Go after him and possess your possession. Congratulations jare."

