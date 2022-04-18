An amazing Ghanaian nurse called Enyo Asi Bosumprah who works at Korle Bu has received a SIOP Africa award

The lifetime honor was given to the experienced professional for her tremendous contribution that led to the recovery of many Ghanaian children living with cancer

According to her, she is constantly motivated to do more by the smiles she sees on the faces of recovered patients

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Enyo Asi Bosumprah, a 49-year-old nurse who has practiced at the Cancer Unit for Children at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra has received a lifetime achievement award for her contribution to helping children living with cancer.

In an interview with JoyNews, the experienced professional indicated that she spent close to 20 years at the unit before getting awarded by the International Society of Paediatric Oncology (SIOP Africa).

According to the 49-year-old, the fulfillment she gets from her work comes chiefly from the beauty of seeing the results of her work.

Photo of Enyo Asi Bosumprah, a Ghanaian nurse and SIOP award she received Photo credit: @joy997fm

Source: Facebook

In her own words:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"I wake up and I come to see the children that only yesterday looked like they are dying but today are playing around. That's what gives me the joy and motivation to keep doing my work with diligence".

From humble beginnings

Enyo's achievement might look great currently but she indicates that it all began from a tiny desire she had as a child.

"I had an aunt who was a nurse in a rural community. She could stay 24 hours with a patient if the need be and seeing her commitment encouraged me to become a nurse myself," she recalls.

Speaking about her award, Enyo stated:

"A lot of nurses, doctors, and other professionals are doing so much but to be able get recognized by an organization as big as SIOP Africa is such a big prize and no amount of money can pay me enough for the honor that has been done me."

In Ghana, about 1200 children under the age of 15 are estimated to develop cancer annually

See the video below

Juliet Acheampong: GH nurse earns massive praise for helping neighbour deliver twins in taxi

Meanwhile, a brave Ghanaian nurse believed to be called Juliet Acheampong has earned much praise after she sprang into action to assist a pregnant neighbour.

In a new video making rounds on social media, Juliet, a general nurse, was seen delivering the woman of her twin babies inside a taxi.

Narrating how it all happened, Juliet, also a twin, indicated that she was called upon to check on her neighbour who had gone into labour.

Source: YEN.com.gh