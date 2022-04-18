An American citizen called Akosua Akoto has successfully finished her 3-year training and passed out as an "Okomfo"

The title bestowed on the 33-year-old at a town near Koforidua grants her powers to practise as a fetish priest

According to the young lady, this achievement is a proud moment for her as she has gained a lot from African traditions

Akosua Akoto, a 33-year-old American citizen with Ghanaian roots has now earned the title "Okomfo" after she successfully graduated as a fetish priest in Ghana.

In a report filed by Pulse.com.gh, Akosua Akoto was revealed to have been part of a grand ceremony that was held to mark the official graduation in Oyoko, a town near Koforidua.

The African-American arrived in Ghana from Washington, DC, USA, after having gone through a three-year training program under the instructions of one Akomfo Nana Kwasi Oppong, a Ghanaian expert based in America.

Okomfo Akosua Akoto at her graduation in Koforidua Photo credit: Pulse.com.gh

Source: UGC

The university degree holder who is also a professional physical therapist described the achievement as a proud occasion for her although it is unconventional of people of her stature to obtain such feats.

"Being a university degree holder and a US citizen has not affected me in any way, as Okomfo and or my career as a professional Physical Therapist. The African culture gave me everything: health, food, and plant-medicine, as well as spiritual wellness," she said.

Comments from Ghanaians on social media

Thousands of Ghanaians had mixed reactions when they heard of the development.

Nhyira Afia Betty said:

U don't have to be ashamed my dear, it's life choices. Moreover, those who claimed they're serving God are rather making things difficult for us.

Alice Addo commented:

Congratulations Nana please when will the forms be out i wish to enroll in the next academic period. Bravo going back to our roots.

Sarc Twister GH opined:

For her info, fetishism has no goodwill to offer aside the strong edge to increase in spiritual authority. It will drain her of all financial contacts but firstly she will enjoy the fruits of the labour she's indulged in. A short help and she had wished she never indulged in it. She should find her path back to freedom soon enough

Source: YEN.com.gh