A Ghanaian general nurse has warmed many hearts on social media after she showed an act of bravery

The nurse was called upon in a state of emergency to help her neighbour safely put to birth

Juliet Acheampong put her skills to the test and safely delivered her neighbour of twins

A brave Ghanaian nurse believed to be called Juliet Acheampong has earned much praise after she sprang into action to assist a pregnant neighbour.

In a new video making rounds on social media, Juliet, a general nurse, was seen delivering the woman of her twin babies inside a taxi.

Narrating how it all happened, Juliet, also a twin, indicated that she was called upon to check on her neighbour who had gone into labour.

Photos of Juliet Acheampong and neighbour. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The people around managed to organise a taxi to ready the pregnant woman to be taken to the hospital.

Juliet was heard in the video saying that on their way to the hospital, the woman who was in labour expressed the desire to ease herself.

The brave nurse then asked the taxi driver to pull upon the side of the road so she could examine the pregnant woman.

Nurse Juliet Acheampong went on to add that when she checked the lady's dilation, she realised that one of the babies was coming out but had its hands showing instead of the head.

She went on to say that she managed to control the situation and safely delivered the woman of the twin babies with no hospital or delivery apparatus at her disposal.

He action managed to get on social media and she has won many hearts by showcasing her skills and saving three lives.

Social media reacts

Many took to the comment section under the post which was made by Famebugs and dropped lovely words for her.

aba__gh wrote:

"Good job and keep making the most noble profession proud"

belle_reverie_boutique commented:

"Aww God bless her"

dayleausman2 had this to say:

"those hands and their passion bring healthy lives to life"

