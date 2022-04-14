A young teacher has opened up about how one of his students gifted him a sachet of water as a form of appreciation

In a Facebook post Francis revealed that he received a gift from each of his students but Lydia, one of his students waited for all her mates to leave before presenting hers

Francis shared that Lydia made him aware she had just GH₵1 because she is poor but still desired to show her appreciation to him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian teacher has recently shared how one of his pupils moved him to tears with a gift she gave him.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Don Francis had him sharing that on the last day of the first term in school, one of his students called Lydia approached his desk and presented a gift to him.

Pure water, basic school student Photo credit: Don Francis/Facebook, Jenny Matthews/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"It's our last day for the first term, 2022. I got to school very early to complete my SBA and report cards for my learners before we vacate. The kids are coming in one by one with gifts on my table. I've been busy so whenever they showed up, I say sweet things to them and continue."

But there was one young girl in his class who waited for all her classmates to leave before approaching his desk.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After a while, all of them went out leaving Lydia sitting right behind my table but I guess I didn't notice her. She coyly, after I noticed her, tries to come to my table. At last, she comes up.

According to Francis, Lydia admitted that her mother is poor and she was given just GH₵1 for herself and her twin brothers but she wants to gift him a sachet of water.

"Sir, my mother doesn't have anything but thank you Sir." She said with the meekest of little voice I am yet to hear on earth.

She opens her hand and shows me a Ghc1.00 note saying, "this is for me and my twin brothers (in the nursery) to buy water, Sir, but I will buy water for you"

Many social media users who saw the young teacher's post had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 140 comments with over 200 reactions and 30 shares.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

Nana Awere Damoah commented:

Her gift is the biggest of them all! Bless her.

Irene Adom replied:

My dear you can't stop now that generous little princess needs you now more than ever especially emotional help. I just can't imagine what she might be going through now. Please always look out for her sir.

From Catherine Engmann:

Please don’t stop teaching. We need more teachers like you - you are making such a difference in the lives of those around you. I enjoy reading your stories and I have no doubt that these stories, compiled, would make a great book.

Songsore Mulumba said:

She’s a good person. Tell her I’ll be contributing to buying her a new school bag and books for the next academic year

Kind Lecturer Nurses his Student's Baby While Giving Lecture in Class; Video of the Adorable Moment Emerges

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a male lecturer received praises on social media following his kind gesture to a student who came to class with a child.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the lecturer was seen playing a motherly role as he carried the baby of a student while he lectured.

The unidentified Delta State University lecturer, Abraka would pat the child at the back, a way of keeping the kid calm.

Source: YEN.com.gh