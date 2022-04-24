Efo Korku Mawutor, a recent graduate from the Ghana Institute of Journalism has revealed that he completed as the overall best student

The brilliant young man also shared that he was the best performing student in broadcasting

Many who saw Korku Mawutor's post took to the comments section to applaud his hardwork and accomplishment

A young man by the nam of Efo Korku Mawutor has recently taken to social media to announce his latest achievement.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his LinkedIn timeline had him revealing that he graduated as the overall best student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Efo posing for suit and in a graduating gown Photo credit: Efo Korku Manwutor/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Efo Korku also shared that he was the best student in Broadcasting.

His actual post read;

On God! 1. Best Graduating Student in Broadcasting 2. Best Graduating Student in Journalism, Regular School 3. #Overall Best Graduating Student 4. Valedictorian.We didn't come here to play.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 400 reactions with 51 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh:

Cecil Dadzie commented:

Congratulations Efo Korku Mawutor Coach_EKM. Because you have, we can too! Cheers to more wins and impact. Stay Awesome ❤️✊

Samuel Bioh replied:

Well done, brother

From Oluwakemi Olaoluwa:

Congratulations dear Efo Korku Mawutor Coach_EKM ... keep soaring!

Assem Patrick Edem wrote:

Congratulations bro very much deserved

Kwaku Sintim-Mensah commented:

Well done and big congratulations

Bernard Esar Osei replied:

Very well deserved brother

