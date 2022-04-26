Top Ghanaian YouTube content creator, Kwadwo Shelden hes sparked massive reactions on his Twitter timeline after sharing a photo of himself

The young man confidently posted a picture of himself when he was younger with his hair grown out and wowed many

He got many tweeps teasing him in the comments section with others thanking God for his glow up in life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sensational Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon has recently got many talking on social media after sharing a photo of his younger self with hair.

The photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of the content creator had him share his shirtless photo with the caption;

Kwadwo Sheldon with bald hair Photo credit: @kwadwosheldon/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"Wild"

Many of his followers seemed very interested in the photo of the young Sheldon. At the time of this publication, the post has close to 600 retweets with over 100 quote tweets and more than 6,700 likes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@SCHooLFeeeeS teased him about how he looks now;

Your present looking at your past like this

@Blackhris21 praised God for Sheldon's glow up:

Dingo!! Thanks and glory to God..

@FelixRomark commented:

What happened to the hairline?

From @siaabanku:

The hair line dier as you chop 17 all na e dey back like Jordi Alba

@BISMARC97478809 expressed his shock:

ei so first na you geh hair .. h33rrr

Check out the picture below;

Kwadwo Sheldon: Young lady who was Supported by top Ghanaian YouTuber Graduates with First-Class

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that well-known Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, legally known as Bernard Kwadwo Amoafo recently shared an exciting news on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his verified Facebook page, Sheldon shared that one of the university students he usually supports with their semester fee successfully graduated with a first-class degree.

"So every semester I pick 5 needy tertiary students and pay off their semester fees for them.. today i received a message from one of them.. She graduated with First Class! God is the greatest!", the post read.

Many who saw the post seemed very proud of the young YouTuber. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 1,500 reactions with more than 100 comments and 25 shares.

Source: YEN.com.gh