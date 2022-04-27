A former student of Pope Johns Senior High School and Minor Seminary has revealed that even with a General Arts background he was able to pursue engineering

Immanuel Frimpong Obuobi graduated with a first-class in Mechanical Engineering at the Accra Technical University

The young man revealed that his accomplishment was thanks to hard work accompanied by determination and God's grace

An overjoyed Ghanaian young man has recently taken to social media to share his excitement with his followers.

In a heartwarming post on his LinkedIn timeline, Immanuel Frimpong Obuobi shared that he was a General Arts student at the Pope Johns Senior High School and Minor Seminary but thankfully, he gained admission to Accra Technical University to read Mechanical Engineering and has successfully graduated with a first class degree.

Immanuel posing for the camera and in his graduation gown Photo credit: Immanuel Frimpong Obuobi/LinkedIn

"From a “General Arts” student in senior high school to graduating with first-class mechanical engineering is an accomplishment worth celebrating and a story worth telling"

The brilliant young man took the opportunity to thank God for his support and for blessing him with the kind of family he has.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to God for giving me this opportunity and for gifting me with an incredible family who were always there for me"

Immanuel admits it was not easy but hard work coupled with determination and the grace of God saw him through.

"It wasn't easy, but with God's help, hard work, and determination, I made it. This is simply the beginning, and I hope my story inspires others"

