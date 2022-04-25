Popular social media user Kulani left Saffas scratching their heads with a video of a church leader interacting with his congregants

The clip shows the clergyman collecting water from a dish using his mouth and spitting it out onto the heads of his members

Many people were left perplexed by the unfamiliar practice and responded with their views and opinions on it

A video of a perculiar church practice involving a pastor and his congregants left South African online users with many unanswered questions.

A video of a pastor sitting water on his church members' heads was shared online: Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: UGC

The clip was shared on Twitter by a popular user, Kulani (@kulanicool), and shows a pastor collecting water from a dish using his mouth and spitting it out onto the heads of his congregants, who are seen lined up to each take their turn for the waterworks.

Every religion or culture has certain traditions and rituals which may seem weird to the world but are perfectly acceptable to true believers. While some rituals are peaceful and silent, there are others that are quite strange to the unfamiliar eye.

A shocked Kulani simply captioned the video:

“Banna.”

South African online users shared their personal comments and views in response to the video:

@pakshisha shared:

“I generally think people rely a lot on others than themselves and that's sad.”

@dima_phoshoko commented:

“Yup and you can't even tell them that. They'll hate you. I really don't think anyone has any special powers. LOL if they do then that's for them, probably for their survival & not mine. I've got exactly what I need.”

@BoichokoDichaba wrote:

“As an adult how do I explain this to my child, that I've let another man spit on my face in the name of the holy spirit. Can we grow up mentally and spiritually as a black nation, because all this crazy stuff happens mostly in our churches.”

@Nomat_tm responded:

“Covid hasn't scared them enough?? Batho ba!! Yooh.”

@BigKid850312 reacted:

“Uyawazi umsangano.”

@Pinto_Clarks replied:

“Do they charm the church members or something? I don’t understand.”

@BulelaniNtshab4 said:

“Uyaba bless ngomlom'oyingcwele.”

Religious whipping marks Good Friday in the Philippines

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Catholic zealots in the Philippines whipped their backs bloody and raw on Good Friday, as the fervently religious country marked Easter with gruesome displays of faith.

Scores of men, with their faces covered, walked barefoot as they flogged themselves with bamboo whips under a blazing sun near the capital Manila, while others carried wooden crosses as they were beaten, in a ritual frowned upon by the Church.

Roy Balatbat, his skin still bearing fresh wounds from a public flailing on Thursday, walked for about a kilometre, striking himself and stopping to prostrate in prayer on the hot ground.

Source: YEN.com.gh