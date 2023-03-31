A Ghanaian man living abroad has told the youth to make it their aim to travel

In a video, the man said that the unemployment situation creates the impression that the youth are lazy

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the comments of the man

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man living in the Netherlands has admonished the youth to travel outside the country in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the middle-aged man who wore an engineer cap and appeared to be standing in a factory said the unemployment situation in Ghana has created the wrong impression that the youth are lazy.

Man abroad advise the youth to move out of Ghana in search of greener pastures Photo credit:@attahmark82/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He opined that Ghanaians are very hardworking however the major problem right now is that there are no jobs in the country for the teeming youth to do.

The man has therefore encouraged the youth to travel abroad because there are ready jobs available for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 10,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians reacted to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with his assertion with many expressing the desire to travel.

princedukuh remarked:

thank you very much my brother

efo Tordia added:

bro who do we come to pls.Some of us are willing to travel but don't have anyone to go to

Others also he was just piling pressure on the youth to leave the country

Baruch 1 commented:

These are the same people that will come and tell us that he open business in Ghana and guys refused to do it..

Halid Barosky intimated:

Y’all giving pressure to those stuck in Ghan

samuelselomotimpong disclosed:

This era is the hardest way to make easy money. Just give yourself time yo learn, you can make it in Ghana

Lazy people should never travel abroad

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has generated a huge talking point on TikTok after he advised lazy people to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh