Dr Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer (URO) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has recently shared how a student caused his parent to pass out in shock

The KNUST URO revealed that the parent came to the school for the ward's graduation ceremony only to find out he is still in his 2nd year at the university

Parents with children at the university were admonished by Dr Bekoe to always ensure they receive proof of school fees payment from the kids and monitor their academic performance

A recent publication by 3news.com has shared the story of a parent who fainted upon finding out the son who was meant to be graduating was actually still in year 2.

According to the report, the parent passed out during the graduation ceremony of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology at the Dean of Students' office.

The University Relations Officer at KNUST, Dr Norris Bekoe, encouraged parents to request for proof of school fees payment from their ward always and check on the academic performance and behaviour in school.

Dr Norris Bekoe highlighted that there are students who pay little to no attention to their academics, which is the main reason why they are in school and they end up obtaining Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) which is below the passing mark.

When that happens, they are forced to reply for fresh admission and start all over again sometimes, without the knowledge of their parents, 3news.com reported.

