Arnold Ababio, a Turkey-based Ghanaian young man has recently opened up about how he became a teacher

The former University of Ghana, Legon student shared that he got the chance to travel abroad through a friend and that same person advised him about the career path to take

The young man revealed that he makes GH₵5,000 from his job and spends about GH₵2,500 on rent and utilities

A Ghanaian young man by the name of Arnold Ababio has recently been granted an interview on SVTV Africa where he shared his journey to becoming a teacher abroad.

In the video, Arnold revealed that he makes around GH₵5,000 teaching Psychology, History and Geography in an international school in Turkey.

Recounting his story, the young man revealed that after studying Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon, he decided to continue his life outside the country and with the help of a friend, he moved to Turkey.

According to Arnold, the initial plan was to go do business there but after an advice from his friend, he opted for teaching.

The young man revealed that he spends about GH₵2,500 of his monthly salary on accommodation and utilities alone.

The University of Ghana past student shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

