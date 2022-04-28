Maame De-Heer, a young Ghanaian lady living in Canada has shared some of the struggles she encountered after moving abroad

In a LinkedIn post, the driven lady revealed how she was constantly picked on in school due to her physical features and the way she spoke

She admitted that the bullying became so much she pleaded her familly to allow her return to Ghana and she was not heeded to

A beautiful young Ghanaian woman who currently resides in Canada has recently narrated some of the hard times she experienced after moving abroad some years back.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Maame De-Heer had her recounting that she faced a lot of bullying after migrating to Canada about 10 years ago due to how she looked and the African accent she had.

Maame after graduation and posing for the camera Photo credit: Maame D-heer/LinkedIn

She revealed in her mind, moving to Canada meant a new beginning devoid of challenges and filled with endless freedoom but that unfortunately was not the case.

"Indescribable excitement filled my heart! 'Freedom FINALLY' I frequently exclaimed. New Country, New Friends‍♀️, No Troubles-No Worries ‍♀️, I ignorantly pondered on. Unbeknownst to my delusional young-self, I was going to face some of my greatest challenges yet.‍♀️"

According to Maame, going to school was what she dreaded the most because that was where most of the hatred came from.

"As a result, I HATED school! I DESPISED school! I couldn't stand the shame and embarrassment of people whispering in curiousity, wondering why I was 'different', constantly mocking me for 'looking like a boy, or telling me to 'shut up! Because my accent was too thick to understand my words', or the favorite over-used phrase, 'this is not Ghana, you cannot just do whatever you want'."

As her situaton got so worse, she pleaded with family to take her back to Ghana but that fell on deaf ears and she knew she just had to endure and go through the phase.

Now, Maame has successfully graduated from the university with her first bachelor’s degree and according to her, she is glad she never gave up.

