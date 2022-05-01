A gentleman who was on his way to deliver food to a customer made a stop along the way to eat parts of a package

It is not absolutely clear whether the particular meal he was spotted eating in a viral video belonged to the customer or he bought it himself

The video is, however, getting a lot of attention online with many tweeps divided in opinion about what he was indeed doing

A video is diving social media users and heaping massive reactions online as it captures a gentleman working for the delivery company, Glovo, eating part of the food in his package.

It was clear in the video that the gentleman whose identity is yet to be revealed made a stop along the journey to fill his stomach with pieces of the KFC package before moving on with his journey.

What is not clear is whether the food probably belonged to him or it was for a customer he was delivering to, which is what most people suspect him to be doing.

Photo credit: Ivan Pantic via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The footage has since amassed numerous reactions on social media with a lot of people defending him although his innocence is yet to be proved.

Below were some comments

01spectrum said:

KFC usually comes sealed so it's probably his food, let's not jump to conclusions.

vidashama6 mentioned:

Before judging him here Did anybody confronted him?? It could be his or Is he not worthy getting some for himself, or when ever he gets food should he get home first before he consumes?

ghrevival indicated:

What if it’s his own food? Or better the person who ordered can’t be reached? They do get permission to take it or account for it lata. This is wrong he can sue you if this cases listed above is one of those reason. Cause KFC won’t take that back once’s it’s leaves unlike some Ghanaian foods listed on there !!

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh