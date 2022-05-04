A Swiss woman who married a man has been celebrated online after she announced the birth of their baby

The woman who gave the baby's name as Nnanyereugo Ifeanyi said that the newborn came to complete their family

Netizens congratulated the family as some said they never knew the woman was pregnant going by her social media photos

An oyinbo woman who is popular on Twitter as Nwanyi Ocha and married to an Anambra man has gone online to announce the birth of their baby.

Calling him Nnanyereugo Ifeanyi, she said that with the baby, the family is now complete. She shared a photo of herself, her husband, and the newborn.

The woman said that her family is now complete. Photo source: @nwanyi_ocha

How they met years ago

Recall that the same woman months ago revealed how she met her husband many years ago abroad.

When the man asked for her phone number then in a club, the woman said that if they are really meant for each other, they would see again.

Well wishes flowed in

In a post on Wednesday, May 4, many took to her comment section in their hundreds to congratulate the family.

Read her post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 11,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@AbiolaKahdijat said:

"Congratulations. Wait, I never knew you were pregnant tho u do post pictures, or are the pics old ones?

@ClaverXVI said:

"She's a true African woman. Them no dey post that info. Villa people Don dey social media."

@Kailawalterr said:

"You are not complete yet o. We need like 2 more."

@Justiceevermor1 said:

"Thank chukwu Okike abiama, I rejoice with you."

@chuks_nadia said:

"Na so I dey shine when dem born me too. My papa come name me "NNANYELUGO". CONGRATULATIONS."

@ifyforever said:

"I am happy with your family. Congratulations. Welcome my namesake."

