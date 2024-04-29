Seidu Rafiwu has ended his world record attempt for the farthest distance covered by a male within 24 hours by foot

The young man is now seeking self-glory by embarking on a four-day marathon from Techiman to Accra

Many people who commented on the post congratulated Seidu Rafiwu on his record attempt

Seidu Rafiwu has ended his record attempt to cover the farthest distance on foot by a male within 24 hours.

The current walking marathon record was set by America's Jesse Casteneda in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, on September 1976 after walking for 228.930km.

Seidu Rafiwu unofficially breaks walking marathon Photo credit: @Huzeiru Awudu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Kofi TV, Intermediate EMT Douglas Boakye, who was part of Seidu's Rafiwu team, announced that the young man had ended the record attempt.

He added that Safiu was now embarking on a personal record, which was to walk from Techiman to Accra at 383 kilometres.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the interview had over 4000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Seidu Rafiwu

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated him. Others also wondered if the risk was worth the reward.

Josephina Krapah stated:

This thing koraaa if Broken hearts catch you,no need for medical team and ambulance…all u needs is to think of why ur partner is leaving u ,you can walk to everywhere without realizing

Kwadwo Owusu Mainoo reacted:

What will he get from it? Well! Wishing you all the best.

Abdulae Fuseini added:

But if he's pass the record, why wouldn't he stop?! I think it a bit risky to his health but I pray he got this achievement

Akwasi Ampong Dominic added:

Too many naysayers in Ghana. People just can't wait to celebrate the downfall of others. There was a whole narration about how he has collapsed and how no one has sent him blaa blaa blaa... Oh Ghana.

Baidoo Augustine reacted:

We're so proud of you big bro keep it up and may almighty God be with you were you are now

Chef Smith is optimistic of winning breaking world record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith is confident the Guinness World Records will declare him the individual with the longest cooking time after he had cooked for 820 hours.

In an interview with social media influencer Code Micky, he made this declaration after the latter asked if he was optimistic about breaking Alan Fisher's current cook-a-thon record.

Chef Smith responded in the affirmative, adding that his team ensured that all the rules surrounding the cook-a-thon were strictly adhered to

Source: YEN.com.gh