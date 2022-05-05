Sammy Kuffour, a retired black stars legend, and former Bayern Munich player has given Duncan William his flowers.

The ex-football star said that the highly revered man of God made it known to him the revelation he got

During the interview, Sammy Kuffour reflected on the prophecy he received some years ago from the prophet

In an interview, Sammy Kuffour, a well-respected figure in the football community, has recently revealed that Duncan Williams foresaw the birth of his two sons.

He recollects the sorrow the death of his daughter left him with and how Duncan Williams tried to give him a glimmer of hope when he was in a dejected place. He said at the time he didn't really buy into it since he was grieving and didn't take the prophecy very seriously.

However, he didn't have to wait long for the prophecy to start manifesting as he welcomed his first son 10 months later. In a year, the prophecy would be fully fulfilled as he was blessed with his second son, the story was reported by ghanaweb.

He described the joy his children brought him and how he found peace with the death of his daughter. He claims that in fact, after her death, amazing things happened to him.

During the interview with Erasmus Kwaw, he recounted how Bayern Munich gave him a private jet on his trip to Ghana and the number of presidents and respected dignitaries who got in touch with him to share their condolences.

He describes his daughter as an angel and a blessing despite her premature departure from the world. Kuffour believes the prophecy was a testament to God's work.

God’s timing, I believe, is the best, he said.

During the death of his daughter, Sammy Kuffuor vouched to work for God as his servant. Asked if he still harbored such ambitions, he said He was waiting for the Lord's time which he believes is always the best.

