Former Black Stars and Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour has shown off his East Legon mansion in a video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

- The video has Sammy Kuffour, who is now the president of the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) in Ghana playing football inside his compound

- The Bayern Munich legend recorded the video to urge fans to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has given fans a sneak peek into his plush mansion at East Legon in Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sammy Kuffour joined the #stayhomechallenge, one of the many social media campaigns to get people to stay home to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The 2001 UEFA Champions League winner was dressed in training kits as he played football at home.

Sammy Kuffour lives in a plush East Legon mansion full of cars Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Original

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kuffour's mansion

Standing in the middle of his large compound, Sammy Kuffour showed some simple ball juggling skills.

After playing the ball for some time, Kuffour stopped and offered a piece of advice to his fans on the need to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"...We all know the situation that we are in. Please let's stay at home. Let's stay home with the family and do the best for ourselves. God bless,"

Sammy Kuffour career

Sammy Kuffour burst onto the scene as an Under-17 player for Ghana and move to Europe after signing for Torino F.C. in 1991 aged just 15, after playing for King Faisal.

He joined FC Bayern Munich in 1993 from the Italian club and after a season-long loan spell with FC Nürnberg in the second division, he made his breakthrough with the Bavarians.

Kuffour spent 11 seasons with Bayern, rising from the youth teams to be a prominent first-squad member who lifted the UEFA Champions League with the club.

He was an integral part of the squad that won the 2000–2001 Champions League, also scoring the winning goal in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup, after which he was subsequently named man of that match.

With such a profile, he has not become one of Ghana's most iconic footballers but also one of the richest and the view from his house which is estimated to be worth $2m is a testament.

YEN.com.gh Click here for more photos from Sammy Kuffour's mansion.

Source: YEN.com.gh