The young up-and-coming musician recounted his struggle with drugs and how he passed out after his first-time experience

In a video, he mentioned that he could not further his education at the university because of his use of drugs

He shared that despite causing his parents pain because of his lifestyle, both his mother and father still love him

A young Ghanaian emerging musician has recounted his struggle with drugs and how it prevented him from furthering his education at the university level.

According to the young man, he could not purchase forms to apply to further his studies at the university because of his use of cocaine.

In a video online, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the disclosed his first-time experience with the tropane alkaloid and stimulant drug.

Photo of a young Ghanaian man. Source: OBI TV

Source: Instagram

How he became a first-time cocaine user

The young man recounted that he had gone to a friend's studio to record his songs, where he found him and other colleagues using it.

''I'm a musician. I started recording in studios, and I went to one friend's studio and found them using [cocaine]. That was the first time I set my eyes on it.

''I just said that if I smoke weed, why not try this,'' he recalled.

He further mentioned that he passed out the first time he used the drug and woke up to find just the studio guy.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh